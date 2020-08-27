'We could not allow them to be neglected in their desperation'

Half a year has passed from the time the pandemic was unleashed against us. Many areas of our lives have changed beyond recognition.

As is well known, half a year has passed from the time the pandemic was unleashed against us. Many areas of our lives have changed beyond recognition. Kupat Ha'ir has supported and helped poverty-stricken families, following up on the families whose situations were shaky before the coronavirus crisis, and assisting them when the situation called for it.

A moving, historic event took place in the Bnei Brak home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky recently, upon the founding of the "Olelim" fund - a nutritional safety net for hungry children established by Kupat Ha'ir, whose purpose is to act on behalf of 20,000 young children from all over Israel and ensure that "there will not be any children left hungry." At this occasion, Rav Kanievsky gave a directive to found the fund. He wrote a special letter of encouragement, with a powerful blessing:

"All who contribute a substantial amount to the Olelim Fund of Kupat Ha'ir for hungry families and children, should merit, measure for measure, that they should have abundant financial security - and so it is confirmed."

Moreover, he agreed to a rare partnership with the fund's founders, that they should merit to receive a share in his Torah learning, and even be included in his special monthly prayer event during the blessing of the new month.

At the request of Rabbi Kanievsky, the "Olelim" fund was immediately established, in order to provide the hungry children with a nutritional safety net without any dependency on the poor financial state of the parents, to protect the innocent "child victims of coronavirus" so they shouldn't suffer distress.

The goal of the new "Olelim" fund is to provide $90 for each child, the full sum of which will ensure that each child has the bread, milk, and cheese that he needs. Ninety dollars is indeed minimal, but we first need to assure that no child is missing the basic minimum.

With the backing and encouragement of the Gedolei HaDor shlit"a, Kupat Ha'ir turns to 24,000 families, of whom each could take upon itself a sum of $1080, or at least $900, which would assist ten children, and through this we will be able to return to he who sent us, Maran Sar HaTorah shlit"a, who is awaiting to hear the outcome of his request, and to inform him that, indeed, Kupat Ha'ir was able to establish the fund.

