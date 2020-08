Families hiking in Golan Heights discover unguarded IDF tanks, equipment. 'Unsual and serious mistake,' IDF admits.

Families hiking on Thursday in the Golan Heights were amazed to discover IDF tanks in an open area, completely unguarded, News 12 reported.

The tanks were open, and inside there was equipment, weapons, MAGs, and mortars.

In a statement, the IDF responded: "This is an unusual and serious mistake. The issue will be immediately investigated by commanders, and presented to senior staff."