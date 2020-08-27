England: Renters' union expels member over anti-Semitic response to Jewish applicant

A renters’ union in England has expelled a member of the organization after a Jewish applicant was rejected with an Instagram message that said “sorry, no time for Zionists.”

A second message told the rejected renter that “we are a pro-Palestine organization.”

The Acorn Union opened an internal investigation after learning of the incident on Sunday. It expelled one person on Tuesday evening during a national board meeting, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The union apologized to the man who received the message and to the Jewish community.

Acorn was aware that the applicant was Jewish since he used his Hebrew name on his Instagram profile, and the profile’s image had a Star of David and a hashtag of NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, according to the report.

According to its website, Acorn is “a community-based union of working-class people” and a “member-led campaigning organization supporting and empowering low-income communities across the country to fight for a better life.”