Diaspora Minister takes virtual tour of Uruguay's 'Yavne' school First in series: Tour guide Marcelo takes Diaspora Min. Omer Yankelevitch on virtual tour of Yavne Jewish day school in Montevideo, Uruguay. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

screenshot Grades 11-12 at Yavne During the first video in a new series, tour guide Marcelo takes Diaspora Min. Omer Yankelevitch (Blue and White) on a virtual tour of Yavne Jewish day school in Montevideo, Uruguay.



top