UK: Five-year-old boy saves his mother's life

A five-year-old boy saved his mother's life, the UK's West Mercia Police shared in a Facebook post.

According to the police department's post, the incident took place last month when Josh, 5, was home with his mother and brother. While the three were home, Josh's mother fell unconscious, and Josh immediately called 112, the emergency hotline in Europe.

According to the report, Josh called the number after noticing it on his toy ambulance.

Telford police commander Superintendent Jim Baker said, "This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum."

"He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance. Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future, hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit!"