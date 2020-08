Candace Owens; 'Black Lives Matter is a hate group' 'BLM is a hate group. To every white person too stupid to see it — wake up. To every black person who stood against them—keep fighting.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Black Lives Matter protesters 'BLM is a hate group. To every white person too stupid to see it — wake up. To every black person who stood against them—keep fighting,' Candace Owens says.



top