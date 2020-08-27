Choosing Life Forum: Destroy terrorist's house, not new community

The Choosing Life Forum of bereaved families, a group of over one hundred bereaved families who have lost loved ones to terrorism, called on Prime Minister Netanyahu not to evacuate the new outpost in Binyamin in memory of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was murdered in a terrorist stabbing attack in Petah Tikva yesterday.

The forum called on Netanyahu to act to demolish the terrorist's house and prevent the destruction of the new outpost.

"We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to act with a heavy hand against terrorism and to act in accordance with Regulation 119, which grants the authority to destroy the terrorist's house tonight."

"We strengthen the settlers in Binyamin who established a new settlement tonight in memory of Shai and call on the Prime Minister to allow the settlement in the place and not to evacuate the place. The terrorists need to understand that terrorism will cost them a higher price, that of our building the Land of Israel," the forum said.

Three families along with dozens of youths arrived at a site near the village of Sinjil in Area B last night in order to found a new community to be named "Maaleh Shai" after Rabbi Shai Ohayon.

A statement from the new community's core members said: "Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria occupies only a small part of our heartland. There's a lot more work to do, and today, it's clear to everyone that the Oslo Accords are dead.

"In light of the fact that the Palestinian Authority is building everywhere and freely announces that it does not consider itself to be obligated to comply by any agreement, we ask that the Israeli government and the Prime Minister enable Jews to settle in any part of the Land of Israel they wish."