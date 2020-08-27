10 more coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours

Death toll rises to 877, with 858 patients hospitalized, including 428 in serious condition and 124 on respirators.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose to 877 Thursday morning, after 8 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported through Wednesday, with two more deaths recorded Thursday morning.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 109,039 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Israel, with 87,017 ending in recovery.

There are currently 21,145 active cases of the virus in Israel, with 20,287 of those diagnosed currently in home quarantine or at coronavirus hotels, with a further 858 hospitalized. The number of hospitalizations is up three since Wednesday morning.

Of the 858 hospitalized patients, 428 are in listed in serious condition, with a further 173 in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-twenty-four of the patients in serious condition are on respirators.

A total of 1,937 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Tuesday, with 263 more cases diagnosed Wednesday.

The percentage of tests which came back positive on Wednesday was 6.0%, up from 5.9% on Tuesday, but down from 6.6% on Monday.