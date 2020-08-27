Day 3 of the Republican Convention: One week of honesty on TV every 4 years

1. Preface: A Stream of Consciousness on Media Bias, Mass Brainwashing of College Kids and American Voters, and Cancel Culture

Only one more day of truth left for prime time television, and then we will have to wait four more years. In stark “Game of Thrones” lingo, Winter is Coming, and we soon will resume being lectured on White Walker privilege.

It has been such a wonderful three days. I variously channel-surfed to stations I have not watched for years: CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC. It was so nice. It was like we had a fair and honest media again. Fair is fair, and they gave the Democrats four such nights last week. That is fine. And if we did not know better, we would be thinking that now the media honorably maintain the balance by giving the GOP four nights. But we know it all is an illusion, a mirage. Of the 209 weeks in a Quadrennium, we get one — actually only four of the seven days of that one week. The Democrats get the other 208.

It is a shame because that kind of one-sided bias indeed does brainwash people. There is no question but that the lopsided domination of Left Media — the “mainstream” media — not only causes a falsified narrative to be disseminated, but it ultimately intimidates and brainwashes people. Of course it does. A person thinks to himself or herself a certain thought or idea and then finds that “everyone else” disagrees. In time, of course it impacts thinking. That is how the Left has taken over universities and truly brainwashed two generations of their own zombie White Walkers. Of course they have.



That is why we heard so much at this GOP convention about Cancel Culture and repression of conservative ideas. Left-wing professors mix their assigned course materials with their own propaganda. They load their syllabi to force students to read only one message, that of the Left.

Even forty years ago, when I majored in political science at Columbia University, I never once heard the name “Ayn Rand” except when I went into the student health clinic one time with an otolaryngological irritation, and the doctor, a closet libertarian, made small talk with me. All I had been reading for four years was Karl Marx, Frantz Fanon, Karl Marx, Stokely Carmichael, and the Friedrich Engels-Karl Marx Reader.

That was then; it is so much worse now. Yes, Ocasio-Hyphen is not super smart, but she also is not super stupid. If we are honest, not just calling people names, we recognize that she speaks coherently, sat through four years of college, passed her tests, got a graduate degree. We fool ourselves by saying that she simply is “stupid.” Rather, she represents something more egregious:

O-Hyphen is what happens when you take an average — that is, a mediocre — intellect, and then force-feed it Left-wing pulp for four or six years. That is why she says, in her alternate universe, that the 25th Amendment was passed to stop Franklin Roosevelt from winning a fifth term. That is not “stupid” in the purest sense; rather, that is ignorant — abysmal ignorance. That is why she cannot individuate between gas chambers and crematoria in Auschwitz, on one hand, and ICE compassionately caring for, feeding, and medically treating illegal aliens on the other. And how can she be so ignorant that she does not know the 25th Amendment was passed well after FDR died in office? Because she was force-fed years of Leftist pulp.

Why is she a “socialist” (the homogenized name for “communist”)? Because that is what she was taught for six years, that is what she was assigned to read and to regurgitate on her exams: pure pulp fiction.

Of course the enormous media bias — 208 out of 209 weeks devoted to the Democrat-Left — tilts minds. People get deeply impacted by what they think the people around them think. It is rare to find people strong enough to defy the majority, the “common wisdom,” especially when the majority also can fire you and take away the livelihood you need to feed your family, if you do not conform.

That is why so many professors who are conservatives hide their views on campuses, while the Leftist professors bellow. That even is why some conservative professors publicly espouse a liberal perspective in the classroom but then privately struggle with their consciences off campus, as they share with others who share their views how deeply frustrated they are.

It is a Cancel Culture in which we live. And that is why even “science” cannot be trusted on first blush, because even “science” is politicized. If you publish the right “science,” you get the grants and funding to continue your “research.” If you publish the wrong science, even though the data are unmistakable, your funding dries up, and you are canceled. That is the climate that needs to be changed.

That is Cancel Culture. It happens all over, in every institution where the Left holds sway. I live with it every single day in academia. I always am one joke away, one adjective, one noun away from being canceled. Take this joke, which is not even all that funny (by my finely honed New York Jewish Catskills humor):

“A priest, a pastor, and a rabbit walk into a bar. The rabbit says to the bartender: ‘Don’t look at me. I’m just a typo.”

I would not dare tell that joke on a university campus. First of all, as noted, it is below my humor standards. But more than that, which snowflake will be offended? Someone who is a recovering alcoholic? An atheist? Or maybe someone who complains that the professor used an animal that is . . . White? Why didn’t the professor use a bear? Or a seal? Or a Doberman Pinscher in the joke? Well, duh, because that doesn’t work in that joke. A Doberman is not a typo of “rabbi.” But that is why

Jerry Seinfeld no longer will do comedy on campuses:

“[The younger generation] just want to use these words,” Seinfeld said. “‘That's racist, that's sexist, that's prejudice.’ They don’t even know what they’re talking about.”

So Day 3 is an exciting respite, but the oxygen is waning and soon will be gone for 47 months and three weeks.

2. Day 3 at the GOP Convention

OK, back to the convention Day 3. It was a wonderful night. An Ode to Joy. And yet it also was somber and about real life.

Kayleigh McEnany told her deeply moving story of the double mastectomy she voluntarily underwent because she was diagnosed with the gene that can cause the same fatal breast cancer that killed her close relatives. She assured us that she knows this President, and he will cover pre-existing conditions.

She also told us that he showed enormous personal caring, the side the media obscure. Trump deeply cares about people. There are so many stories of this genre that the media cover up.

Kellyanne Conway spoke, and we know she is stepping out now to be a Mom after having done masterfully as counselor to the President. She has to focus on the child at home; besides that focus on Husband George, she also wants to devote more time to the kids in this era of remote learning via Zoom.

Sister Deirdre Byrne, M.D., of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, and a former army surgeon, talked forthrightly about the sanctity of life, a very different message and focus than the nun that Joe Biden had at his convention.

Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach, gave a fabulous speech for Trump.

Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, spoke about the chaos in the streets of Democrat cities and praised President Trump’s unbridled support for our First Responders.

After Rep. Elise Stefanik of upstate New York called out the shame and fiction of last December’s Democrat Debacle, the bogus impeachment that got crushed a few weeks later in the Senate like the spider it was, Jack Brewer spoke. He is a former NFL safety who set special-team records for tackles on teams where he played. He was emphatically pro-Trump, as NFL great Herschel Walker was the day before, and — like Walker and so many others speaking at the convention — he is Black.

Brewer returned to Joe Biden’s racist theme that, if you don’t vote for Biden, “You ain’t black.” Brewer is Black, as are Vernon Jones, the Georgia state representative; Kim Klacik, the Baltimore Congressional candidate; Herschel Walker, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and the many other Black figures supporting Trump. Do you know who actually ain’t Black?

Joe Biden.

There was Chen Guangcheng, blind since his youth and a self-taught attorney, who was locked up in China for four years and then placed under further house arrest because he opposed the Communists’ one-child policy. He made it to America by escaping house arrest and fleeing to the U.S. embassy in Beijing. Unlike Ocasio and Bernie, Elizabeth Warren and the whole left-tilted Democrat Party, Mr. Guangcheng is fiercely pro-Trump and anti-socialism. Or, as Joe Biden might say, “Man, if you’re for Trump and against socialism, you ain’t Chinese.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin spoke. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa talked about how Trump raced to support Iowa when it was hit with natural disasters that the media never covered, how Trump’s entire agenda has helped farmers significantly, while the socialist Democrat agenda that has enveloped Joe Biden is the most dangerous anti-farm program ever.

Next came another Black former NFL football player, Burgess Owens, who is campaigning in Utah for a Congressional seat. Like Jack Brewer, who spoke earlier, Owens also was a safety. Interesting that no one picked up on their field positions at a convention that has a salient theme that President Trump is the law-and-order candidate who will support safety while Biden and his entourage work to defund the police. Owens yet again put the lie to Biden’s “You Ain’t Black” racism.

Sam Vigil, whose wife innocently was shot dead while in her garage, praised Pres. Trump’s “Operation Legend,” his crime-enforcement initiative that allows federal agents to work with local police in crime-devastated cities. He told us: “The police were overwhelmed. They needed help. Help arrived when President Trump launched Operation Legend in July of this year. Almost immediately, the FBI took over Jackie’s case. In a matter of days, they arrested four men.”

A particularly powerful moment came next when Clarence Henderson, who was among those in the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins, took center stage to endorse Trump mightily. Instead of “If you vote for Trump, you ain’t Black,” Henderson said “If you vote for Biden, you don’t know history.” Henderson reminded us why he rightly is regarded as a civil rights hero and what real history teaches:

“Walking into the Woolworth Department Store on February 2, 1960, I knew it was unlike any day I’d experienced before, My friends had been denied service the day before because of the color of their skin. We knew it wasn’t right. But when we went back the next day, I didn’t know whether I was going to come out in a vertical or prone position, in handcuffs going or on a stretcher or even in a body bag. . . .

“It was the Republican Party that passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. It was the Republican Party that passed the 14th Amendment giving black men citizenship. And it was the Republican Party that passed the 15th Amendment giving Black men the right to vote”

They don’t teach it that way in college or grad school, and teachers who try to do so get fired or canceled. But that is the truth that sneaks onto the TV screen one week every four years. Henderson tied his message together by saying that “These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about Black lives. His policies show his heart. He has done more for Black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in fifty.”

The evening wound down with two wonderful speeches.

Richard Grenell, our former ambassador to Germany and then our former Acting Director of National Intelligence, powerfully praised Trump’s foreign policy achievements. Trump had charmed Angela Merkel but also got her to pay more towards NATO. While Obama and Biden flew in hundreds of millions in cash to Iran, Trump flew in the attack craft that evaporated Iran’s master of worldwide terror, Qassem Soleimani. We were reminded that, in a career spanning nearly half a century in Washington, the historical record shows that Biden has been wrong on almost every single issue that ever has come before him. Even on killing Osama bin Laden, Biden advised Obama to wait.

Mike Pence finished with a very fine Vice Presidential speech that touched on all themes of the convention and the Trump-Pence first term. It was wonderful to hear but a bit saddening , too, because it means we have only more night of Truth left on mainstream American TV media before the long cold night of 47 months and three weeks of Left-wing media bias resumes. Savor it.

If we want any other truth to get onto the NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, CNN, or MSNBC screens between now and November 3, Trump and the GOP will have to buy the minutes. At least Cancel Culture still allows that.

Don’t be sure that right will survive four years hence if the Left wins in November and extends their digital-media censorship beyond Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook to permeate into broadcast media.