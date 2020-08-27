Poll: Likud 28, Yesh Atid 20

Right-wing bloc fails to secure majority in latest poll, as Likud and Yamina lose ground. Likud falls to just 28 seats.

The Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a new poll finds, but the Israeli Right would fail to secure an outright majority, dropping three seats over the past week.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Thursday morning, if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 60 seats, one shy of an outright majority in the 120-member Knesset.

That’s three less than the last Panels Politics poll, published last Thursday, which showed the right-wing bloc with 63 seats.

The left-wing – Arab bloc rose three seats to 51 seats from 48, while the Yisrael Beytenu party, which is not part of either bloc, held steady at nine seats.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which currently holds 36 seats, would win just 28 seats if new elections were held today, the poll found, down from 29 seats in last week’s poll.

The center-left Blue and White party gained one seat in this week’s poll, rising from nine seats to ten.

Yesh Atid-Telem, which currently has 16 seats, held steady in this week’s poll at 20 seats, the same number it received in the previous Panels Politics poll.

The Joint Arab List received 14 seats in Thursday’s poll, the same number it received last week, but one less than it currently holds.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to fall from nine seats to eight – the same number as in last week’s poll – while United Torah Judaism held steady at seven seats.

The rightist Yamina party, which won six seats in the March election but fell to five after the Jewish Home broke away, would win 17 seats if new elections were held today – two less than in last week’s poll.

The far-left Meretz party gained two seats in this week’s poll, rising from five seats to seven.

Labor, Derech Eretz, Gesher, the Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit fall fail to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset.

Labor received 1.9% in the poll, compared to 0.2% for Derech Eretz, 0.4% for Gesher, 0.7% for the Jewish Home, and 1.2% for Otzma Yehudit.