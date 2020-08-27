IDF maps out home of terrorist who murdered Rabbi Ohayon

Israeli security forces take first step towards demolition of home of Palestinian Arab terrorist who murdered 39-year-old rabbi on Wednesday

Israeli security forces mapped out the home overnight of the Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of a Petah Tikva man, laying the ground work for the demolition of the home.

IDF forces operated in the town of Rujeib, near Shechem (Nabulus) in Samaria, taking the first step towards demolishing the home of the Palestinian Arab terrorist who stabbed 39-year-old Rabbi Shai Ohayon to death Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Ohayon was stabbed to death near the Segula Junction in Petah Tikva at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, by an Arab terrorist from Rujeib who was brandishing a butcher knife.

A member of the Breslov Hasidic movement, Rabbi Ohayon is survived by his wife, Sivan, and the couple's four children, ages 13, 11, 9, and four.

Ohayon was laid to rest Wednesday night. Two hundred people came to take part in the funeral, but only 40 were allowed to actually attend, due to the government's coronavirus regulations on mass gatherings.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded after the publication of Ohayon's name and wrote on Twitter: "And four children who are left without a father today. We will work to demolish the terrorist's house and carry out the most severe punishment."