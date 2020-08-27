Bennett: Stop talking, take action

Yamina chairman responds to attack in which Rabbi Shai Ohayon was killed. "I don't want to hear words from our leaders, but to see actions."

Look at the good eyes of Rabbi Shai Ohayon.

Rabbi Shai was full of love for his wife Sivan, for his four children Tohar, Hillel, Shiloh and Malachi and for every man. He was a man of Torah and love and was murdered by a terrorist.

But from the leaders of the people I do not want to hear words of consolation, but rather to see deeds.

That is why I am addressing a very specific demand today to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense: You revoked an order I issued to prevent payments to terrorists and their families. This order succeeded.

It stopped huge monthly payments to thousands of murderers. But after pressure by the Palestinian Authority, you both "froze" it. So the money resumed flowing.

I'm not a psychological researcher of terrorists, but I know that these incentives have a huge impact on terrorists, including "crazy" ones.

If their parents know their home will be demolished, if their families know they will not get one shekel, it may prevent the next murder.

Stop talking. Take action. Bring back the order tonight.