IDF believes Hezbollah will continue to try to carry out attacks

Northern Command believes that some Hezbollah squads have already been instructed by their leader to try and harm Israeli soldiers.

The Northern Command believes that the Hezbollah terrorist organization will continue to try to carry out attacks on the northern border, as the group’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is determined to kill an Israeli soldier in response to a member of the group being killed in Syria, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, it is believed in Israel that there are several squads of terrorists operating in the area who have received an order from the Hezbollah leader to harm soldiers and are looking for convenient targets.

The IDF says that the conditions under which Tuesday night’s attempted attack on the border took place show that the terrorists are under pressure to carry out Nasrallah's order.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Wednesday night released a video showing the area from which Hezbollah terrorists fired at IDF fighters on Tuesday night. The video shows that the shooting took place 250 meters from the border, from a place located between two UN positions.

"We will continue to maintain a high level of readiness to maintain Israeli sovereignty and the security of the residents as necessary," it said.