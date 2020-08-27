Rabbi Shai Ohayon laid to rest

About 200 people seek to take part in the funeral, but only 40 of them allowed to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was murdered on Wednesday in the stabbing attack at the Segula Junction in Petah Tikva, was laid to rest on Wednesday night.

About 200 people came to take part in the funeral, but only 40 of them were allowed to attend the funeral due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Rabbi Ohayon, 39, was stabbed as he was making his way back home from the kollel where he studied. He is survived by his wife Sivan and their four children, aged 13, 11, 9 and 4.

The suspect in the stabbing, a Palestinian Arab from a village near Shechem (Nablus) who holds a work permit, was arrested by the police and questioned by the Israel Security Agency.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded after the publication of Ohayon's name and wrote on Twitter: "And four children who are left without a father today. We will work to demolish the terrorist's house and carry out the most severe punishment."