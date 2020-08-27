Officer who shot Jacob Blake identified

Wisconsin Department of Justice says Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha this past Sunday.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday evening released the name of the officer who shot Jacob Blake this past Sunday, Fox6 Milwaukee reported.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran, is the officer in question. DOJ officials said Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession" Sunday evening.

DOJ officials said Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence near 28th Street and 40th Avenue after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Blake, 29.

DOJ officials said law enforcement deployed a Taser to attempt to stop Blake, however, the Taser was not successful.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward, officials said. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times "into Mr. Blake’s back."

No other officer fired their weapon, DOJ officials noted.

The officers were not wearing body cameras as the Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, according to the report.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession," officials said.

DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting has led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 with the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Following the Bucks’ boycott, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that three games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The NBA postponement was followed by several postponements in Major League Baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers elected against playing Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, and the Seattle Mariners voted against playing their game against the San Diego Padres.