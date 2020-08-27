The modern tragedy of Venezuela and the Jews

Rabbi Pynchas Brener, former Chief Rabbi of Venezuela, talks about his philosophy on Zionism, religion, science and dictatorships.

From Poland to Peru, New York to Venezuela and - after a current COVID-19 stopover in Miami - the next stop is Israel.

"Ambassador in Waiting" Rabbi Pynchas Brener joins Eve Harow to share his philosophy on Zionism, religion, science, dictatorships and the modern tragedy of Venezuela, his home as Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi for 44 years.

Will Israel and the interim government of this potential Garden of Eden reestablish relations? His messages on Torah are relevant to us all, and his enthusiasm and energy are available to all.