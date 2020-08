This week's Torah reading, Ki Teitzei, reminds us that we wage war against our enemies, whether they are amassed before us or embedded within us.

Victory comes not in subjugating our enemy, but in liberating and redeeming the holy sparks that they held prisoner within their own souls.

Speaking of enemies, Amalek has returned (in Ki Teitzei and in the year 2020) to be vanquished forever as we lay the foundations for the third Holy Temple.