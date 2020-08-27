The guy who makes food from trash

Meet a social entrepreneur who takes the food that people don’t want, make delicious dishes, and serves it to those who can’t afford it.

What do you have in your fridge right now? Some eggs, a head of wilted lettuce, maybe a loaf of bread? How do you decide when it’s time to move on, when your food is overdue, and destined to be thrown out and replaced by fresh, shiny, new food?

According to some estimations, about 30-40% of all food in the United States is being wasted, thrown to the garbage because it wasn't eaten in time. Sometimes, we even throw good food - food that’s still completely edible. And it makes you think - what if we were smarter about how we treat our old, perhaps less enticing, but still very much nutritious, food?

Shai Rilov is a social entrepreneur from Haifa. He came up with an ingenious idea - take the food that people don’t want, make delicious dishes out of it, and serve it to those who can’t afford it in restaurants. That’s how Robin Food came to be, a restaurant that Shai opened in Haifa’s historic food market, Talpyiot.

Shai joins us today to talk about Robin Food, and his next exciting ventures.