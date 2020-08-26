Milwaukee Bucks boycott playoff game following Kenosha shooting

NBA postpones three games following Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of Game 5 to protest police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided on Wednesday to boycott Game 5 with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ESPN reports.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill was quoted as having said.

The game was scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. ET, but the Bucks did not come onto the court, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Referees then exited the court.

Following the Bucks’ boycott, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that three games scheduled for Wednesday – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed.

Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha on Sunday. A family attorney said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle'' for him to walk again.

The shooting has led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.