Peace earns a celebrated Emirates

World peace is a huge goal and may seem millions of miles away. It is a matter of bridging the gap between personal interest and the general good. A lot of work is needed but any real contribution will lessen that gap by a step. Even the longest of journeys start with a step. The treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a huge step towards world peace and ending a longstanding conflict.

Who in their right mind can possibly deny that conflict has terrible outcomes?

Is there really a comparison in importance between selfish desires and thousands of people's lives?

Is it God's will that we give ourselves up to selfish desires? No! It is the devil's wish!

A self that marries itself in this life will be alone in the next.

I believe that peace, love, and mercy are more than just words; they are perspectives. These perspectives have endured for a very long time and their value has not changed at all. The word "humanity" will always maintain its power.

One needs to take actions that make a real difference in people's lives.

I strongly believe that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians would never had happened if Palestinians welcomed the Jews as fellow humans to the land as they were displaced by World War 2 and were looking for a better place to live in. That is a human necessity everyone strive for.

The greatest news you can ever hear is the declaration of world peace and the greatest reward is the feeling that everything is alright.