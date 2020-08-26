Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promising results

US biotech firm Moderna says trial of coronavirus vaccine candidate produced antibodies in elderly patients with no serious adverse effects.

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated an immune response in elderly patients who participated an early stage clinical trial, the biotech firm announced Wednesday..

The trial involved ten adults between the ages of 56-70 and ten elderly patients against the age of 70. Each participant received two 100 microgram doses of the vaccine 28 days apart.

The participants all produced antibodies and t-cells which kill the virus, which are critical to building immunity to the disease.

Some of the patients reported fatigue, chills, headaches and pain at the injection site, but all symptoms disappeared within two days and the company stated that there were no serious adverse effects to the vaccine.

Moderna shares rose nearly 6% in intraday trading Wednesday in response to the announcement.

Moderna began phase three trials of its vaccine last month and hopes to have results for those trials in October.