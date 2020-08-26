Poll: Trump narrows gap with Biden

Voters in swing states are less worried about coronavirus, approve of Trump's performance in larger numbers than before.

US President Donald Trump's popularity is on the rise, especially in swing states, according to a new poll by CNBC.

According to the survey, in the states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters are less concerned about the coronavirus than they had been previously. In addition, voters' approval of President Trump's performance has risen.

66% of likely voters in these states responded that they are very concerned about the coronavirus, down from 69% two weeks ago. 48% of likely voters approve of Trumps' performance and 52% disapprove of his performance. Two weeks ago the same poll showed that 46% of likely voters approved of his performance and 54% disapproved.

Approval of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis rose to 47% from 44% earlier this month.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden continues to lead Trump in many swing states. In Arizona Biden leads Trump 49% to 47%. In Florida: Biden leads Trump 49% to 46%. In Michigan, Biden leads Trump 50% to 44%. In North Carolina, Biden leads Trump 48% to 47%. In Pennsylvania: Biden leads Trump 49% to 46%. In Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump 49% to 44%.