Netanyahu to Supreme Court: I will stay out of senior law enforcement appointments

Movement for Quality Government says PM under indictment must not be allowed to appoint judges or heads of sensitive police units.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised the Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would not be involved in the appointment of senior law enforcement appointments such as the attorney general.

"The Prime Minister has announced that for the sake of openness, and without detracting from his claims, he will not be involved in the appointment of the Attorney General, State Attorney and Commissioner of Police," Netanyahu's office said in response to a petition to the Supreme Court.

"In these circumstances, there is no need to issue any order and the petitioner's request to issue an interim order must be denied," the Prime Minister's Office added.

The Movement for Quality of Government responded: "We welcome the Prime Minister's announcement, but it is not enough. A criminal defendant may not refuse to commit to not appointing judges, deputy ombudsmen or heads of sensitive police units like Lavah 433."

"It is not for nothing that we have requested that an order be issued banning a prime minister accused of crimes from engaging in any appointment of senior members of the judiciary and law enforcement, and we hope that the court will accept our petition," the movement said.