Linda Sarsour arrested at Kentucky protest

Ex-Women's March leader arrested during Louisville protest as road blocked outside of Kentucky Derby.

Far-left and anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday while participating in a protest.

Sarsour was among the close to 70 protesters arrested by police during the illegal protest, which was dubbed “BreonnaCon”, and included road blockings near Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The protest began at 2:20 p.m., when about 300 protesters gathered in South Central Park and marched on a local police department training center.

When the protest march reached Churchill Downs, protesters began blocking traffic, prompting police to intervene.

“Please get out of the road or you will get arrested,” police told the demonstrators, according to the Courier Journal.

Sarsour was among a group of protesters arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time.

More protesters were arrested in Jefferson Square Park later that day.

The protesters chanted “Arrest the cops”, with some carrying “Black Lives Matter” signs.

The demonstration is the most recent one organized by activists calling for the arrest of police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor this March.

Police officers shot and killed Taylor during an arrest operation aimed at apprehending her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Police say they opened fire after Walker began shooting.

The case is still under investigation.

Last week, the Biden campaign disavowed Sarsour after she appeared at an online meeting of Muslims who will be campaigning for Biden for president.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday to CNN, referring to Sarsour’s embrace of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.

Sarsour had appeared that afternoon at the Democratic National Committee Muslims and Allies virtual assembly. Republicans immediately seized on the appearance, with party officials posting a few seconds on social media.

“If Linda Sarsour is the face of the Democrat Party, then the Democrat Party has truly become the party of anti-Semitism and too toxic for American Jews,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said.