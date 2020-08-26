Knesset discussion of Law of Return amendment delayed

MK Smotrich agrees to delay debate on amendment, says future of Jewish nation more important than politics. 'I'll work to advance this law.'

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) removed from Wednesday's Knesset itinerary the proposal to amend the Law of Return, in order to allow him to push the bill forward with greater support from the government.

The bill was scheduled to be brought for a vote on Wednesday, and aimed to remove the "grandchild section" in the Law of Return.

Currently, anyone with one Jewish grandparent is allowed to immigrate to Israel, resulting in a situation in which the majority of new immigrants are not Jewish. Under the bill, only those with a Jewish parent would be allowed to immigrate to Israel.

In delaying the vote, Smotrich acceded to the request of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), who asked that Smotrich bring the bill for a more in-depth discussion to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, in order to allow it to be advanced with the support of the coalition.

"Since this law is important to me, I am acceding to the request of my friend, Minister Aryeh Deri, to bring the bill for a discussion and for advancement with agreement, to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation," Smotrich said.

"The government has understood the importance of this historic amendment to the Law of Return, and has committed to discussing it seriously and advancing it in agreement. Since the future of the Jewish nation is more important to me than politics, I have acceded to the government's request to delay the vote and allow it to be pushed forward with agreement."

He emphasized: "I will not cease pressure on the government and members of the coalition, and I will continue to work determinedly, with G-d's help, to advance this law."