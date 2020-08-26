Ukraine bans entry of foreigners, blocking visitors to Uman

Ukrainian government issues temporary ban on the entry of foreigners into the country ahead of Rosh Hashannah and the annual Uman pilgrimage

The Ukrainian government has issued a temporary ban Wednesday on the entry of foreigners into the country, set to go into effect ahead of the Rosh Hashannah holiday.

The ban comes ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the city of Uman, when tens of thousands of Jews, mostly Breslov Hasidim from Israel, converge on the burial place of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov.

Ukraine is also reportedly planning to prevent any mass gatherings inside of Uman during the Rosh Hashannah holiday.

The entry ban is set to go in effect at the beginning of September and will last until September 28th.

Some Israeli officials, including Coronavirus Czar Ronni Gamzu, have called to prevent Israelis from travelling to Uman this year, warning that mass gatherings in Uman could lead to a spate of outbreaks of the coronavirus.