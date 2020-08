Watch: Ben Shapiro says 'social media ruins your life, stay off social media' 'The Left's current sport isn't debating people, it's virtue signaling and using anything they can as a club against you,' Ben Shapiro says. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Facebook 'The Left's current sport isn't debating people, it's virtue signaling and using anything they can as a club against you,' Ben Shapiro says.



top