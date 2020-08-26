Yuli Edelstein: 'Don't fly to Uman'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Wednesday morning participated in the opening ceremony of the Health Ministry's new control center in Airport City.

Participating in the event were Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud), Health Ministry Director General Hezy Levy, and coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu.

Expressing support for Gamzu's stance on flights to Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), saying: "With all the pain entailed, the national responsibility implies that this is not the time to fly to Uman, to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov."

"Responsibility means not gathering together around the holiday table. If we all act with responsibility and follow instructions, we will also be able to beat this and we will be victorious without having to harm the routines of Israel's citizens. In this issue as well, we will be an example for other countries."

Turning to politicians across the political spectrum, Edelstein said, "Don't try to clip coupons at the expense of public health. The recommendations made here are the best and most professional that available. We take into consideration not only health needs, and we are doing our best so that during the month of Selichot (penitential prayers) and during the High Holidays we will be able to hear the blast of the shofar (ram's horn) and to pray, for those who are accustomed to do so."

"We are considerate, but we also expect to disperse the communities into as many quorums of prayer as possible in order to prevent large gatherings and a rise in infections."

Gamzu responded: "I remind the decision makers that we took the complicated path, and it's not always the most popular [choice]. The citizens of this country, and the members of the government and the politicians, do not understand what we are doing here, and which path we have chosen."

"We are in a war, and we're living almost normally," Levy said. "It's true, there are those who are suffering and unemployed, whose livelihood was stolen from them. But on the whole we are living and we are doing everything possible in order to allow everyone to live. In this war, we need leadership. Not always do people understand today where we are standing and what is behind the numbers."