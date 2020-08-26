Netanyahu vows 'forceful' response if Hezbollah attacks

After terrorists in Lebanon opened fire on IDF forces prompting IDF to respond with strikes, PM vows to respond 'forcefully' to new attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel views with "great gravity" the latest flare-up on the Lebanese border and pledged a tough response in the event of further incidents.

"We shall react forcefully to any attack against us," Netanyahu said in a statement. "I advise Hezbollah not to test Israel's strength. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression."

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) also responded to the incident on the Israel-Lebanon border overnight, saying Wednesday morning that Israel will "respond forcefully" to any attacks.

“Last night, the security challenges have continued, both on the northern and southern fronts. We will continue to work to restore complete quiet to our southern region. In the north, we will not allow Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or our country. We will respond forcefully to any incidents on our border.”

IDF combat helicopters and aircraft attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets early Wednesday morning following an attack by terrorists in Lebanon on an IDF position in northern Israel.

The terrorist attack occurred at 10:40 p.m. near Kibbutz Menara. No injuries were reported on the Israeli side.