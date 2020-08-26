17 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 867, with 430 patients in serious condition, 855 hospitalized.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose to 867 Wednesday morning, after 15 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported through Tuesday, with two more deaths recorded Wednesday morning.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 107,341 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Israel, with 85,893 ending in recovery.

There are currently 20,581 active cases of the virus in Israel, with 19,726 of those diagnosed currently in home quarantine or at coronavirus hotels, with a further 855 hospitalized.

Of the 855 hospitalized patients, 430 are in listed in serious condition, with a further 161 in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-eighteen of the patients in serious condition are on respirators.

The number of patients in serious condition has remained stable over the past several days, with 430 serious cases reported on Tuesday, 433 on Monday, and 412 on Sunday.

A total of 1,943 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Tuesday, with 510 more cases diagnosed Wednesday.

The percentage of tests which came back positive on Tuesday was 6.1%, down from 6.6% on Monday and 7.6% on Sunday.