Benny Gantz orders Blue and White to cease attacks on Likud

At party meeting, Gantz asks Blue and White ministers, MKs, to avoid attacking PM Netanyahu and Likud party in the media.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who chairs the Blue and White party, requested that his party's MKs and ministers refrain from attacking Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud in the media, Kan News reported.

At a party meeting and in additional conversations, Gantz requested that from now on, his party's MKs and ministers speak to the media about relevant and essential issues, and not about political or personal attacks on Netanyahu and the Likud.

In a message sent to party members, Gantz said that when there are efforts to bring the coalition's work to a better place, it requires the party to refrain from criticism and from political attacks.

Responding to the news, Likud MK Avi Dichter told Kan Reshet Bet: "We have an opportunity here with the agreement with Blue and White. The Prime Minister said that the agreement with Gantz will happen, and we have here an opportunity to do other things."

"The public has made its wishes known and now we need to utilize the opportunities. There is an agreement with Blue and White and we need to calm things down."