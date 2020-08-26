Report: Israel-Sudan deal expected in matter of weeks

Senior US official says a breakthrough is coming, with peace deal between Sudan and Israel expected in a few weeks.

Just weeks after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations, another peace deal is in the offing, senior Israeli and US officials say.

According to a report Wednesday morning in Israel Hayom, a senior US official claims that the two countries expect Sudan to announce plans to formally make peace with Israel in a matter of weeks.

“In a few weeks, Sudan will also announce peace with Israel,” the official said. “We’re close to it, and it is going to happen.”

Israeli officials confirmed that a breakthrough is now underway in talks with Sudan.

The optimistic predictions of a peace deal within the next few weeks were made following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Sudan Tuesday.

Pompeo made history with his flight to Khartoum, the first official direct flight from Israel to Sudan.

In Pompeo’s talks with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the Secretary of State discussed the possibility of promoting a peace deal between Sudan and Israel.

Hamdok told Pompeo that the transitional government now in power does not have mandate to negotiate a treaty with Israel, though the US claims that there have nevertheless been positive developments regarding Sudan’s relationship with Israel.

According to reports in Arabic media outlets, Hamdok has asked Pompeo to drop Sudan from the US’ list of terror-supporting countries, citing the improving relations with Israel.