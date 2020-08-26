Zarif: Iran willing to keep cooperating with IAEA

Iran's Foreign Minister says Iran is willing to keep cooperating with UN atomic agency "according to international regulations".

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday said that Iran is willing to keep cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "according to international regulations", the Xinhua news agency reports

Zarif made the remarks during meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"The Islamic Republic is willing to maintain cooperation with the Agency under normal circumstances and within the framework of international regulations," he was quoted as having said.

Iran and the IAEA have always cooperated according to international commitments and in a "technical and professional framework," Zarif noted.

The IAEA, he added, has "many times" verified Iran's "highest level of cooperation in regards to the Safeguards Agreement", and the cooperation can be pursued in the same way.

Zarif voiced hope that the existing differences will be solved "through mutual trust and cooperation, inside the framework of the Safeguards Agreement regulations and in good faith."

Grossi’s visit to Tehran, which was announced on Saturday, is meant to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

The IAEA recently released a report in which it expressed "serious concern" that Iran has been blocking inspections at two sites where past nuclear activity may have occurred.

The agency has for months been pressing Tehran for information about the kind of activities being carried out at an undeclared site where the uranium particles were found.

While the IAEA has not identified the site in question, it is believed to be the Turquzabad facility which was identified by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his address before the UN General Assembly in 2018 as a "secret atomic warehouse."

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.