Deputy Minister of Internal Security tests positive for coronavirus

Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif was informed on Tuesday by the Deputy Minister of Internal Security, Gadi Yevarkan, that Yevarkan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Yevarkan last appeared at the Knesset on Monday.

In a message sent via the Knesset computers to all those who had recently been in the Knesset building, Grif stated that he had asked anyone who had been in contact with or near the Deputy Minister to stay at home and not come to work until receiving instructions from the Ministry of Health.

Grif emphasized in his request that the Knesset continues to work to conduct an epidemiological examination and investigation together with the professionals in the Ministry of Health.

Earlier this week it was reported that Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and has gone into quarantine.

Following Tamano-Shata’s diagnosis, Ministers Assaf Zamir and Avi Nissenkorn and MKs Tehila Friedman and Ayelet Shaked went into isolation as well.