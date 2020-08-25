Official Israeli delegation to leave for Abu Dhabi next week

A delegation led by the Israeli National Security Adviser and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, will leave next week in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to promote normalization between the countries.

The Israeli delegation will leave together with an American delegation that includes Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the President of the United States and Abu Dhabi will focus on ways to promote cooperation in a variety of areas such as aviation and tourism, trade, economy and finance, health, energy, security and more. The delegation will be joined by representatives from various Israeli government ministries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "I instructed the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, to head an Israeli-professional delegation to talks in the UAE next week. This delegation will work, together with an American team and a parallel team from the UAE, to promote peace and normalization."

"This is a historic agreement. It will lead to engines of growth. It can help bring about economic prosperity in general, and especially during the coronavirus period. I hope more countries in our region will join the circle of peace. I hope you Israeli citizens will soon be able to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is so much to see there," the prime minister added.