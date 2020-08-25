Watch: What can we learn from COVID-19 autopsies?

A leading internal med expert explains what autopsies of COVID-19 victims mean for every one of us and what we should be on the lookout for.

American lung disease specialist, Mike Hansen, quoted the results of an autopsy performed on 188 individuals who had died of COVID-19. Hansen said obesity played a crucial role in the outcome of COVID-19 infections. According to the study's findings, obese patients are more likely to suffer greater damage as a result of contracting the disease and remain sick for longer periods of time.

Hansen said being placed on ventilator increased chances of developing atherosclerosis, heart disease, stroke, blood clots, fatty livers, Type 2 Diabetes, various types of cancer such as uterine cancer, ovarian, cervical, breast and intestinal, sleep apnea and high blood pressure.

The doctor also pointed out that individuals with preexisting endothelial dysfunction, "which is more often associated with being a male, being a smoker, having high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity" were more likely to contract the disease.