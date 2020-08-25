Jared Kushner to be on first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi next week

US President's adviser to visit Israel next week before flying directly to Abu Dhabi to inaugurate Israel-UAE relations.

US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will inaugurate the newly established relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates next week on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.

Channel 12 News reported that Kushner will visit Israel, from where he will continue to the UAE, accompanied by a delegation of dozens of experts in Israel from various fields, including medicine, aviation and security, and a team from the White House.

The historic flight will be operated by an Israeli airline.