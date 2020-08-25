'Removing Bennett's personal security detail - outrageous and irresponsible'

The Movement for the Quality of Government claimed Bennett was stripped of personal security arrangements for political reasons.

The Movement for the Quality of Government insisted former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's security arrangements which were stripped from him following Yamina's decision to remain in the opposition be reinstated immediately.

"Israeli defense ministers are privy to sensitive security information during their posts and all available precautions must be taken to ensure this data is well guarded. Former defense ministers Ya'alon and Liberman, who also find themselves in the opposition, are still provided personal security detail," said the group.

"How does removing the guard posted outside Bennett's home in Ra'anana a week after his security arrangements are taken away make any sense?" continued the group. "It's not just outrageous or unprecedented. It's completely irresponsible," it added.

The Movement claimed the move was politically-motivated rather than strategic in nature. "Bennett could be in real danger as a result of this irresponsible decision," it said.

"The defense minister has access to the most sensitive information regarding matters of national security, so providing anyone who's occupied that position round the clock security protocol is of the utmost importance regardless of party affiliation. How can Bennett, who just recently completed his tenure and has knowledge of highly sensitive state secrets, be left without any type of protection?" continued the group.

It also claimed the ministerial committee on personal security featuring senior Likud MKs Yisrael Katz and Amir Ohana made the decision and demanded its immediate overturn.