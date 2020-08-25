Coalition chairman floats outline to allow Uman pilgrimage

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar presents plan to allow 6,000 Israelis to visit Uman this Rosh Hashanah despite opposition of COVID-19 Czar.

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) is promoting a proposal to allow 6,000 Jews to fly to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashannah, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the flight will be carried out under supervision, including coronavirus checks upon their departure and return, and a two-week isolation obligation for returnees.

The outline opposes the position of Prof. Roni Gamzu, who has spoken against the annual pilgrimage to Uman in light of the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Rabbis from the Breslav movement support the outline and the issue is expected to be put to a vote in the Coronavirus Cabinet soon.

Zohar explained in a tweet, "Currently there are 85 flights to Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah, there are about 25,000 open flights. I am working for an agreement between all parties to reduce the number of passengers to 6,000 people under strict supervision and the protection of the Ukrainian authorities. In addition, coronavirus tests must be performed upon boarding and disembarking from the plane and pilgrims must enter isolation once they are back to Israel."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced restrictions on the the number of Jewish pilgrims who will be allowed to visit Uman this Rosh Hashannah.

“At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly restrict the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah,” President Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement

The government did not specify how many pilgrims would be allowed to visit Uman.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated in response that he never asked the Ukrainian government to restrict the number of Jews allowed in Uman this year.