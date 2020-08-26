There Is a Spike in Demand for Professional Care for IDF Vets

The global pandemic has impacted everyone and this includes the Israeli Defense Force. Since the pandemic started, sources indicate that there has been a doubling in requests from disabled veterans to the local Defense Ministry for assistance with rehabilitation devices due to the growing health crisis that is impacting the entire world. While much of the attention has been paid to the United States, Europe, and Asia, Israel has been impacted by the virus t just like other parts of the world. In some ways, they are being overlooked.

Recently, there has been a growing demand for Telehealth services. Due to the nature of the virus, there are many people who are looking for ways to access healthcare remotely. Telehealth provides them with an opportunity to do this. In Israel, this is referred to as telerehab. There are home rehabilitation devices that veterans can use to keep up with their exercises. Due to the nature of the virus, many soldiers have had to stop coming to the clinic for their sessions. They are concerned that they might fall behind and their sessions are looking for ways to continue their sessions at home. This is particularly important for veterans who might have sustained a spinal cord injury and are trying to rehabilitate nerves that might have been damaged in the process.

One company is stepping up, sending dozens of Active Passive Trainer, often shortened to APT, rehabilitation devices that patients can use at home. They can be supervised remotely by healthcare professionals who ensure they are doing their exercises correctly. These devices are designed to work with a wide variety of illnesses and injuries including patients who have suffered a stroke, those who have developed multiple sclerosis, and those who have developed Parkinson's disease. Of course, these devices are also used for long-term rehabilitation needs, including individuals who might have suffered spinal cord injuries. These devices are designed to be placed on either the floor or the table, they can be tailored to meet the needs of the patient, making sure that patients are maximizing the benefits of this device.

Because of the virus, these devices have been enhanced with additional features. These features are designed to streamline the experience of the user, increasing the effectiveness of each treatment session. For example, the engineers have installed a motivation system that allows patients to play computer games during their therapy sessions. Furthermore, the system also recorded the results of each patient's individual exercises, sending them to the therapist at the end of each training session. This allows healthcare providers to make sure that each patient is using the device appropriately and getting the most out of their exercises. Clearly, the device is popular, as demand has surged during the past few months.

While the global pandemic has impacted everyone, it is important for individuals to step up to help out each other during their time of need. This is exactly what is happening with the veterans of the Israeli Defense Force. There are numerous individuals who have suffered injuries in the line of duty and it is nice to see that companies are stepping up to provide them with the help they need during a difficult time. It will be interesting to see how these devices assist these individuals and what the outcomes are. This has the potential to change how these injuries and conditions are treated.