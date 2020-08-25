9 Israelis die from COVID-19 since midnight

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 858, 1,357 new patients diagnosed out of 21,057 tests.

1,357 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Israel since midnight, according to updated data from the Health Ministry published Tuesday night.

The number of tests results which have been obtained since midnight stands at 21,057. The rate of positive tests stands at 6.4 percent.

Nine Israelis have died of the coronavirus since midnight, raising the death toll from the disease to 858.

There are currently 21,577 active coronavirus patients in Israel, 853 of whom are hospitalized. The rest are treated in coronavirus hotels or at home in isolation.

427 patients are in serious condition, 121 of whom are on ventilators. 173 patients are in moderate condition.