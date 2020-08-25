Can a mask below your nose make you more vulnerable to COVID-19?

North Carolina University researchers: Cells that line the nose may be more likely to become infected than the throat or lungs. ABC reports.

According to a repotr on Good Morning America on ABC, researchers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill mapped locations in the respiratory tract to see where COVID-19 most likely infiltrates the body and found the cells that line the nose were significantly more likely to become infected and spread virus than the throat or lungs.

According to the report, the researchers said that part of the reason one could be more likely to get infected through the nose is because COVID-19 infects cells with tiny hairs on them called cilia, which usually helps protects from pathogens.