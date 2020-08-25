Haaretz columnist: If Gamzu gives in on Uman he's finished

Haaretz economic commentator Nehemia Shtrasler warned that Israel's Coronavirus Czar Roni Gamzu will "be finished" if he backs down on his opposition to the annual mass pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on Rosh Hashannah.

"Gamzu is being put to the test. He already caved to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri when he approved the entry of 12,000 yeshiva students to Israel from Brooklyn. He gave in again when he didn’t impose restrictions on haredi cities experiencing coronavirus spikes, like Modi’in Ilit. And he can expect a tough battle soon over mass prayers on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur," Shtrasler wrote Tuesday.

"That’s why if he backs down on Uman, he’s finished. He’ll no longer be able to stop anything. There will be another coronavirus outbreak and he’ll be declared a failure," he added.

Shtrasler referenced a family in the Belz hasidic movement in which a father and his two sons died of the coronavirus weeks apart from each other and how the grandson had to sit shiva by himself as a result to emphasize the dangers the coronavirus poses to the haredi community.