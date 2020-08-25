Israel and UAE Defense Ministers hold official phone call

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi and Benny Gantz agree to establish "solid bilateral relations for the benefit of the countries"

According to WAM - the Emirates News Agency, Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the UAE, held a telephone call with Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, focusing on the UAE-Israel peace accord.

According to the report, both ministers expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction.

Moreover, WAM reported, they both noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole.