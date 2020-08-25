Watch: IDF captures Rosh Ha'ayin terrorist

Police release footage of arrest of terrorist in Jenin who critically wounded Israeli man in stabbing attack in Rosh Ha'Ayin

Police released documentation Tuesday afternoon of the arrest of the Arab terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Rosh Ha'Ayin about a week and a half ago. An Israeli was seriously injured in the attack.

The IDF soldiers and the special anti-terrorism police unit captured the suspected terrorist in Jenin. A knife was found on the suspect's body and other people who allegedly assisted in hiding the terrorist were also arrested..

Due to the fear that the suspect was armed, the soldiers sent an assault dog into the building that located the suspect and assisted in his arrest.

The joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police led to the arrest of the terrorist last Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that a stabbing incident ten days ago was being investigated as a terrorist attack.

The victim, who was critically wounded in the attack before undergoing lifesaving surgery at a hospital, said that the attacker screamed in Arabic before stabbing him.

A gag order remains in place on other details of the incident.