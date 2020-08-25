Proposal: 300 million shekel to subsidize afternoon programs

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, together with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) and Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) brought the proposal for afternoon programs' funding for a telephone vote by the Israeli government.

The proposal would provide afternoon programs operating during the 2020-2021 school year with a government budget of 300 million shekels ($88,235,310).

The money would go towards continuing to subsidize the programs for families who need it.

Previously, local authorities - which run the afternoon programs - collectively protested the lack of subsidies, threatening the educational system with a strike if funds were not found and noting that the lack of funding would affect parents in the periphery more than anyone else.

The ministers are expected to approve the continuation of the afternoon programs' subsidy, which is provided so that parents will have a childcare solution and and in order to encourage employment, as well as to reduce the cost of living, especially during the coronavirus crisis.