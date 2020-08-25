Benny Gantz: 'We'll continue to prevent Iranian expansion'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen on Tuesday morning met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently visiting Israel.

During the meeting, the three discussed the new diplomatic opportunities which the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates allows, as well as the mutual desire to utilize the normalization to achieve diplomatic goals which represent the shared interests of Israel and the UK.

Gantz expressed his desire to advance relations with other possible partners throughout the Middle East who will contribute to the region's prosperity, and called on the Palestinian Authority to renew security coordination and negotiations with Israel, lest they be left behind.

In light of the new developments in the United Nations Security Council, Gantz emphasized that a new way needs to be found to renew the arms embargo on Iran, which disrupts regional stability and continues to develop its nuclear plan.

The ministers closed their meeting positively, noting the deep and significant security ties which exist between Israel and Britain, and the intention to deepen them further via joint activities.