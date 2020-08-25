The grave of the holy Rabbi Meir Baal Haness is a national landmark in Israel. For over 120 Years Ohr Torah Baal Haness have protected it.

Rebbi Meir was a holy Tzadik whose spiritual gifts helped give strength and yeshuah/salvation to all those who sought him out.

He was one of the five main students of the Holy Rebbi Akiva, one of the greatest Jewish sages of all time. His contemporaries include Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, Ben Zoma, among other great sages.

Ohr Torah Baal Haness is the sole keeper and protector of the grave site of the Holy Rabbi Meir Baal Haness. Without tourists visiting the site we have reached a point where the light of Rebbi Meir may blow out.

For over a century we have been preserving the site of the holy Tanna, Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes, through years of dedicated Torah study.

In addition to the yeshiva, the organization coordinates hospitality and takes care of all day to day operations of the site.

While our holy site is a national landmark, we still have tremendous amounts of upkeep that need to be done on a regular basis.

