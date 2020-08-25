Israeli MK to British FM: Let’s stop anti-Israel delegitimization

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab on Tuesday met Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) for a working meeting in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Farkash-Hacohen asked the British government to work to fight the ongoing delegitimization campaign targeting Israel and its activities in England.

"Delegitimization against Israel has become rampant across Europe and the world, including the UK," she said. "I'm not talking about criticism of Israel, but about questioning Israel's right to exist or to defend itself."

Detailing recent cases of such campaigns in London, she added, "This past weekend the London offices of ELBIT Systems were attacked for the fourth time in as many weeks. We want Israeli companies to keep doing business in London. It’s good for both sides."



Raab replied he and the British government were committed to stopping such events, making it clear that the UK is committed to Israel's security.

During the conversation, Minister Farkash-Hacohen also touched upon the importance of ending online hate speech and incitement, and thanked the British government for its efforts on that front.

"I see the online hate speech, including anti-Israel attacks and incitement fueled by COVID-19 and coming from the extreme right and radical left," she said, adding: "I appreciate the legislation being advanced by the British government to confront this vile behavior in a productive manner."