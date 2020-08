Mark Meadows: 'Trump accomplished more in 100 days than Biden in 40 years' White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows says US Pres. Trump 'accomplished more in first 100 days than Joe Biden did in the last 40 years.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters US President Donald Trump White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows says US Pres. Trump 'accomplished more in first 100 days than Joe Biden did in the last 40 years.'



top